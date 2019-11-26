Ligths Out In Copperopolis, Again

Copperopolis, CA — A handful of PG&E customers are waking up without lights this morning in Calaveras County.

The power outage is in the Copperopolis area running along Reeds Turnpike, off Main Street/O’Byrnes Ferry Road near the Copperopolis Armory and Highway 4. The company reports a crew is accessing the cause. However, the CHP is reporting that power lines are down across the roadway at O’Byrnes Ferry Road and the Reeds Turnpike intersection. The electricity went out just after 5 a.m. and the estimated restoration time being given is 8:30 a.m.

As reported here, Monday afternoon over 6,000 customers were involved in an outage that stretched from Copperopolis to Jamestown and towards Yosemite. Some 2,000 of those were in the Copperopolis area. The outage lasted nearly two and a half hours. It is unclear if yesterday’s gusty winds were the cause of the outage.