Update: Nearly 6,000 Local PG&E Customers Without Power

PGE Outages in 2 pm hour Nov 25 2019 View Photo

Update at 2:44pm: Here’s the latest on current power outages impacting Mother Lode customers of the utility.

Power is back on for 668 customers in the Lake Tulloch and Black Jack Bluffs areas. However, 2,202 in the Copper Cove and Copper Cove Village area are still in the dark with an estimated restoration time of 5 p.m.

As for the 3,053 customers affected in and area that spans from the Cuesta Serena and Algerine areas of Jamestown through the Highway 120 corridor between Groveland and Buck Meadows, the utility is still estimating a 5 p.m. restoration time.

Original Post at 2:34pm: Sonora, CA — PG&E is reporting sizable outages affecting thousands of Mother Lode customers.

In the largest outage, 3,053 people are affected in and area that spans from the Cuesta Serena and Algerine areas of Jamestown through the Highway 120 corridor between Groveland and Buck Meadows. Although the cause is still being assessed. PG&E estimates a 5 p.m. restoration time.

Two more outages in the Tulloch, Black Jack Bluffs, and Copper Cove areas of Jamestown and Copperopolis are affecting a combined total of 2,870 customers. Although the cause is not known, the utility predicts a 3 p.m. restoration time.