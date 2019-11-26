Free Sand, Bags Available Ahead Of Looming Thanksgiving Storms

Water Running Into Storm Drain View Photo

Sonora, Ca — With heavy rains in the wings, OES and public works departments are making flood-water mitigation resources available.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 1,500 feet from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Ahead of the winter-like storm currently being forecasted by the National Weather Service, as reported here, officials in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties have provided locations where residents can pick up supplies to protect flood-prone areas of their properties.

For Calaveras County residents, sandbags and sand are available at four county maintenance yards. Officials say to please limit the number of sandbags to ten per resident and remember to bring your own shovel. They also note that these locations close at 3:30 p.m.

The sand depots are as follows: Arnold Maintenance Yard (1119 Linebaugh Rd.); Glencoe Maintenance Yard (16151 Hwy 26); Jenny Lind Yard (11558 Milton Rd.); and the San Andreas Yard (891 Mtn.Ranch Rd.

Tuolumne County officials have made sand only available at four county facilities for which residents should bring their own bags and shovels. The locations are Columbia Airport parking lot; 18870 Birch St., Tuolumne; 18188 7th Ave., Jamestown, and 11240 Wards Ferry Rd., Groveland.