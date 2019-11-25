Dreaming Of A White Thanksgiving? Winter Storm To Impact Region

Snow falls in Twain Harte View Photo

A significant winter storm will impact the region during peak Thanksgiving Holiday travel.

Several hours of gusty north winds are expected in the Central Valley on Monday, preceding the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley for Monday from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Sustained winds of twenty-five mph are likely at times with local gusts up to forty mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

The winds should decrease after dark.

Much stronger winds are expected Tuesday night as the powerful winter-like storm moves into the region.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A strong upper low will reach the northern California coast on Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall is likely by Tuesday evening and continues through the overnight hours and into Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been been issued for the Sierra Nevada and the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet from 10 AM Tuesday through 4 AM Friday.

Snow combined with very strong winds will significantly reduce visibility at times. Winds will gust as high as forty mph in the Mother Lode. Winds could gust as high as sixty-five mph in the Sierra Nevada.

Total snow accumulations above the 2,000 foot elevation will range from four inches to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Heavy snow is expected at times. The snow showers will continue in the Sierra through Thanksgiving Day.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Travel delays and road closures will be more than likely. Slick, snow-covered roads and potentially dangerous and treacherous driving conditions are to be expected.

Blowing and drifting snow and local whiteout conditions are likely over the higher elevations of the

Sierra along with sub zero wind chill temperatures.

Travel is highly discouraged Tuesday night through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tree branches could fall as well. Downed trees and power outages possible.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.