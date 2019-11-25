Sonora High Girls Water Polo Team’s Successful Season Comes To A Close

Sonora High Girls Water Polo Team View Photo

San Jose, CA — The Sonora High girls water polo team lost a hard-fought battle with Tamalpais on Saturday.

The regional championship match in the CIF Division III playoffs was held Saturday in San Jose. Sonora High entered the match as the top seed and Tamalpais of Mill Valley was number two. It was a battle to the end, and the Wildcats fell 15-14.

The Wildcats had advanced to the championship match after defeating San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno 16-7 on November 19 and El Capitan of Merced 13-8 on November 21.

