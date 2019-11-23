Sonora High Closes Out A Great Football Season

Sonora, CA — Sonora’s season comes to a close in the Sac Joaquin Division VI Semi-Finals with a 40-14 loss to Escalon.

The game opened with both teams unable to convert their opening possessions. Escalon drove down the field on their second possession and scored from 6 yards out and the extra point ended the first quarter 7-0 Cougars.

Early in the second quarter, Sonora’s Quarterback, Nick Crocket, punched it in from one yard out and with the extra point, it was all tied up at 7 apiece. Escalon Colton Panero added his second score of the first half from 9 yards out. With the point after splitting the uprights, Escalon took a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Sonora got the second-half kickoff and dominated the line of scrimmage, letting Josh Fernandez break loose on a 33-yard run into the end zone. The extra point tied the game at 14 each. On the next Escalon possession, Kaden Christensen would haul in a short pass and race 69 yards, but the Cats blocked the extra point, making it 20-14 in favor of Escalon.

On the Wildcat’s next three possessions they lost the ball resulting in two fumble recoveries for Cougar touchdowns. The third turnover was just a short 4-yard rush resulting in a score. With the 20 points off turnovers, Escalon extended their lead to 40-14.

Neither team would hit the endzone again and with the final tally remaining at 40-14, a score that did not reflect just how close this football game was. The Sonora High Wildcats finished the season as Co-Champions of the Mother Lode League and played into the Sac Joaquin Section Division VI Semi-finals, dropping their final game to the number one seeded Escalon Cougars. Another successful season for Wildcat Football!

Written by: Mark Ferreira