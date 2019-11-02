Three Repaired Tuolumne County Roadways Reopen

Crews working on the Marshes Flat Road concrete ledge in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers can once again access three roadways in Tuolumne County that had sections closed for repairs.

One of the roadways was damaged by a winter storm; another was immediately needed repairs and the other was an ongoing road project. Public works officials report that all the roadways reopened Friday evening.

Marshes Flat Road was shut down near Kelly Grade after heavy rains and strong winds in the winter of 2017 damage the roadway. Contractors had to build a huge concrete ledge with guardrails on the side of the roadway. The completion date was pushed back from the being of October to its end after several setbacks including a big cat roaming the construction site, as reported here.

Campo Seco Road was closed at Lime Kiln Road all this week to allow Sierra Northern Railroad crews to make repairs to the crossing, as detailed here. Finally, the Jacksonville Road Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project is wrapping up, as earlier reported here. Although Jacksonville Road is now open, crews will continue to work on the bridge, resulting in one-way traffic with flaggers during daylight work hours. An alternative route being offered is Highway 120. Motorists are asked to slow down in the cone zones.