Marshes Flat Road Repairs Nearing Completion

Crews working on the Marshes Flat Road repairs in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne County road officials are hoping to reopen Marshes Flat Road near the Kelly Grade by the end of the month.

The roadway was damaged after a winter storm blew through the Moccasin area in March of 2017. County road officials update that contractor, Syblon Reid out of Folsom, has finished building the huge concrete corbel or ledge, shown below.

As the concrete cures, crews will be tightening an intricate system of bolts, according to county officials. Other finishing touches being worked on including asphalt paving and guardrail installation.

As reported here in August, county officials had hoped to reopen the roadway at the beginning of this month but faced rock-related challenges, extreme heat, and rattlesnakes and a curious cougar that visited the site. During the month of September, crews worked on drilling anchors into the hillside to hold the concrete ledge in place.

The current targeted date for reopening the roadway is October 28th of this year.