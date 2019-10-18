Jacksonville Road Bridge Remains Closed For Repairs

Lake Don Pedro with boats View Photo

Sonora, CA — A popular route over a local reservoir has been temporarily shuttered.

Due to unforeseen conditions requiring additional work, Tuolumne County Community Resource Agency officials say that the bridge on Jacksonville Road at the Don Pedro Reservoir will continue to be closed through Friday, Oct. 25 until 6 p.m.

Originally slated to complete Nov. 1, weather and other variables permitting, work on the Jacksonville Road Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project, under contract by Truesdell Corporation of California, Inc., includes installation of a polyester concrete deck overlay and associated general maintenance. Scope involves grinding, overlay of the existing bridge deck, joint repair, and concrete spall repair.

As reported here, plans were for the bridge to be open during weekends.

In the meantime, anticipate more travel between Chinese Camp and Moccasin as more folks make use of the Highway 120 bridge over Don Pedro as an alternate route. County officials additionally ask that motorists please be aware of all construction signs and traffic control personnel on the cone zone.