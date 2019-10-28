Power Outages Disrupt Monday School Plans

Sonora, CA — Most schools in the region are either closed this morning or running on an altered schedule due to the lingering power outages.

Click here to find the latest information. In addition, Watch Resources is closed.

PG&E says it is planning to begin inspecting the lines in the Mother Lode early this morning ahead of turning the power back on.

PG&E, however, continues to warn that another wind event could come by tomorrow. The latest update is that power could be shut off again in the region on Tuesday morning and continuing through midday on Wednesday.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Click here to view a recap from yesterday.