Update: PG&E Planned Power Outages Underway Across Mother Lode

Power Outage Map Across Mother Lode View Photos

Update at 8:23am: In response to the power outages across the Mother Lode, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Jason Terry updates, “There has been no change in the all-clear time which should occur around midnight tonight. After the all-clear, PG&E will begin the process of restoring power systematically across the County and deal with any potential damages to their infrastructure.”

More updates will come throughout the day.

It is unclear what the wind speeds reached in Tuolumne County overnight, but Terry says in other areas of the state, up to the north, PG&E recorded sustained winds of 72 mph and a top speed of 93 mph.

There is also an increasing chance of another PSPS event in a few days. Terry says, “There is another system that is a few days behind this current event that could create conditions for another PSPS around mid-week. This system is forecasting weaker than this current event, but still may meet the wind/humidity conditions that lead to these Public Safety Power Shutoffs. PG&E noted that while the winds are not quite as strong as this event, the winds are continuing to dry out the fuels and create even lower humidity conditions. As we have seen with this current event, weather conditions are dynamic and forecasts change constantly. However as an early look, a potential PSPS could occur as early as Wednesday morning.”

Information about Community Resource Centers is listed below.

Original story at 7:33am: Sonora, CA — During the early morning hours, around 1am Sunday, PG&E cut power across Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

The latest estimate is that the anticipated weather event will last 24 hours, and the company hopes to give the all-clear at around midnight so that it can begin the process of inspecting lines to see if there is any damage. There is not an estimate as to when electricity will be restored. PG&E indicates that the planned outage is impacting upwards of around 900,000 addresses in the state.

There will be numerous community resource centers open today in the Mother Lode. In Tuolumne County, they are at Eproson Park in Twain Harte, Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland, and the Motherlode Fairgrounds in Sonora. In Calaveras County, they are located at the Meadowmont Shopping Center in Arnold, West Point VFW Hall and in the Roundtable Pizza parking lot in Valley Springs.

Caltrans notes that many stoplights are not working today, so you should treat them as though they are stop signs.

Water districts are asking for conservation during the planned power outage because facilities are running on backup generators.

The City of Angels Camp will host a community meeting at 10am today at Utica Park to discuss the city’s response to the outage and answer any questions. You can also charge devices today at the Angels Camp City Hall.