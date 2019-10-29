Preliminary Info On Oct. 29 PG&E Power Shut Off

Potential Tuolumne County Outage Area for PSPS Event Oct 29 2019 View Photos

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode OES officials are sharing more details about the next public safety power shutoff.

Tuolumne County OES Coordinator Jason Terry confides, “Similar to the last event, it appears that the weather is delayed from the originally forecasted time. De-energization is now forecasted around 4 p.m. tomorrow with an all-clear at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.”

He notes, if the Groveland area is fully restored and not affected by the next potential PSPS, the CRC out there will likely be demobilized once the power is restored.

Terry adds, “The customer impact projection has also lowered to 2,500 customers impacted. As you can see, this is a significantly smaller forecast than previous events with a limited scope and timeframe. However, this is a forecast and is subject to change as more refined information is received.”

Calaveras County OES Director John Osbourn indicates that the county will be on similar timing.

Both shared preliminary maps of what areas might be affected in each county, stressing that the impacted areas could change. They are viewable in the image box slideshow.

