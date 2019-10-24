Update: PG&E Anticipating Significant Winds This Weekend

Update at 10:40 am: Regarding the thousands of PG&E customers without power in Calaveras County, the Office of Emergency Services reports that PG&E has begun the process of inspecting lines and is planning to start restoring power in many areas shortly.

Original story posted at 9:30am: Sonora, CA — While around half of PG&E’s service area in Calaveras County is currently without electricity, the utility continues to warn about the possibility of a larger outage this weekend.

Looking ahead, PG&E meteorologist Scott Strenfel says, “Some of the forecast models that we look at suggest that this could be the strongest wind event of the season.”

He adds, “We don’t anticipate any significant recovery in fuel moistures, and we are anticipating that fuels will be as dry, if not drier, than we have seen this year, so we are anticipating it to have the potential to be a very significant event.”

We reported yesterday that PG&E has placed Calaveras County under an “elevated” threat of a planned power outage this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and Tuolumne County on Sunday and Monday.

For the thousands of customers without power currently in Calaveras County, PG&E is hoping to begin the process of inspecting lines around noontime today, ahead of restoring the power. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.