Mother Lode Could Face Additional Power Shutoffs This Weekend

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting has confirmed that there could be additional power shutoffs this weekend for Calaveras County on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and in Tuolumne County on Sunday and Monday.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo confirms that the company is tracking another gusty weather system that is projected to hit all but one of the nine zones in the state this weekend and that includes zone 5, which encompasses much of Calaveras County, and zone 8 which includes Tuolumne County. The only zone not included is the furthest southeast section of the state. All others have been pushed to an elevated status. Merlo explains, “That means there is an upcoming event. A period of gusty winds, dried conditions and heightened risk. The area is being monitored for the potential of a PSPS and we don’t have any further details at this time.”

Calaveras County OES Coordinator, Chad Cossey tells Clarke Broadcasting that PG&E has also acknowledged to them the potential for another PSPS this weekend due to the weather predictions they are seeing. However, he adds that the utility hopes to have a more definitive answer by tomorrow.

So far in Calaveras County, nearly 12,000 customers have lost their power during the current PSPS that began at around 2:16 p.m. in the Murphys area. Further details on the power cut off can be found by clicking here.