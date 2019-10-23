PG&E Reduces Number Of Customers It Plans To Shutoff Power

PG&E Planned Power Outage Area In Red View Photo

Murphys, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric has reduced the scope of today’s planned power shutoff.

Earlier this week the utility announced that it was considered shutting off electricity to over 200,000 customers, but the number is now 184,000.

No customers in Tuolumne County are on the list. Yesterday PG&E indicated that 14,586 customers in Calaveras County should be prepared to go with electricity, but the revised number is 14,235. It includes Arnold, Avery, Camp Connell, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Railroad Flat, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, West Point, White Pines and Wilseyville.

Customers in Calaveras were given notice that the power will likely go out at around two o’clock this afternoon. PG&E is anticipating to give the all-clear from the expected weather event at noon on Thursday so that inspections can then begin. Full restoration should come by late Friday.

The utility notes that the information is subject to change based on the weather.