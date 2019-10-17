Mid-October Events Planned This Weekend

Photo by Tori James View Photo

Mid-October offers a variety of fun fall events in the Mother Lode.

Empowering Women Strengthening Communities aims to provide inspiration, education and encouragement a second year in a row. As they did last year, the event will be held at the Sonora Opera Hall this Friday night. It is a free community event hosted by the Center for Nonviolent Communication (CNVC) partnering with Women Helping Other Women (WHOW) a new local non-profit supporting women. Details are here.

“Out On A Limb” Story Slam Contest will be held at the Murphys Old Schoolhouse Friday evening. The Mother Lode Storytelling Guild and Community Sponsors invite Story tellers of every age to use seven minutes to tell a story using the theme, “Mistakes Were Made” in front of a live audience. Promoted as a night of laughter, wild ideas and insights, there will be cash prizes and an award for best storyteller. Details are here.

Murphys Diggins Fall Craft Festival is this Friday and Saturday. The event listing is here.

Saturday morning in Jamestown, motorcycle owners will be gathering for the 33rd Annual Sonora Toy Run on Saturday. The local AMA-Chapter #2466 is organizing the fundraising ride. Bring one toy and one non-perishable food item, register and then follow Santa on a 50-mile ride through the foothills. The ride ends at the Mother Lode Fair Grounds in the livestock area. The event features tri-tip sandwiches, raffle prizes, and music. Everyone is welcome, rider or not at the fairgrounds and all profits benefit local organizations. For more information view the Fun Run listing here.

Saturday is the 9th Annual Walking Dead Sonora, a Zombie Walk Fundraiser. Participants can take part in the “killer raffle” with 100% of the proceeds to be split between ATCAA Food Bank and The Humane Society of Tuolumne County. The event offers free zombie make-up, a photo booth, and a costume contest with prizes. Details are in the event listing here.

Other fall events include Railtown 1897’s weekend Harvest Haunt Express train rides on weekends all this month and on Friday only, starting at 6:30 p.m. enjoy “Tales of the Roundhouse.” Participants will hear the real life and death tales of past railroad workers and passengers who lost their lives in ghastly accidents, gruesome train wrecks and sometimes by cold-blooded murder. Not recommended for guests under 12 years of age, details are here.

Performances of Cabaret at Sierra Repertory Theater continue and Tuolumne City Live is performing Sylvia. Details are here.

Every Saturday in October Indigeny is hosting the Annual Harvest Festival. Details are here.

Saturday night is the Harvest For Haiti Fundraiser at the Sonora Opera Hall. Mountain Mercy Project is a local non profit that was set up to provide emergency relief and long term rebuilding support to devastated areas. Andrea Stone was Wedensday's KVML "Newsmaker of the Day" she has traveled to Haiti with a local dental team and states the need for basic dental care in Haiti can not be emphasized enough. Event details and more are here.

Also Saturday, the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau is hosting its Annual Dinner at the Mother Lode Ranch. Details are in their event listing here.