Murphys’ Story Slam Contest This Friday

The Mother Lode Storytelling Guild welcomes the public to the sixth annual Murphys’ Story Slam Contest on Friday October 18th.

“Story tellers of every age will have seven minutes to tell a story using the theme, “Mistakes Were Made”, said Smith. “One of the goals of the Story Slam is to give our local area a healthy glimpse of the art of storytelling and encourage the public to share their stories in front ofan encouraging audience.” said Smith.

There will be three judges including Kathy Mazzaferro of the Calaveras Arts Council. The winning storyteller will win $100 in cash. Second runner up will receive $50 cash.

The free “Story Slam” begins at 7pm, in Murphys’ Old Schoolhouse, 65 Jones St., Murphys. It is sponsored, supported and presented by Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center, Tuolumne County Arts, National Storytelling Network, Gold Country Roasters, Sierra Waldorf 8th Graders and the Murphys’ Business Association.

Refreshments will be available.

If you are interested in telling a story, Smith asks you to arrive by 6:30 in order to sign-up. Due to time restrictions, the number of sign-ups will be limited. There is no entry fee for telling a story.

Proceeds from the Story Slam and the opportunity drawings will benefit the Mother Lode Storytelling Guild’s future activities and the National Storytelling Network (a 501c3 nonprofit).

For more information on the contest, contact B.Z. Smith at 209.532.7697 or visit www.sierranevadastorytelling.org

“Just sign up,” says Smith. “You’ll be glad you did!”

