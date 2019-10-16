Harvest For Haiti Fundraiser For Major Dental Needs

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

Mountain Mercy Project is a local non profit that was set up to provide emergency relief and long term rebuilding support to devastated areas.

Stone has traveled to Haiti two times over the past two years including earlier this year. Stone traveled with a local dental team.

Last year, they saw over two hundred fifty patients in just one week at a rural hospital. They described their week as life changing and proclaimed that the need for basic dental care in Haiti can not be emphasized enough.

On Saturday October 19th, a dinner fundraiser event called “Harvest For Haiti”, will be held from 5 to 9 PM at The Sonora Opera Hall. This promises to be an evening filled with dinner, music, silent auctions, raffles, prizes and more.

All of the money raised will benefit Mountain Mercy Project in purchasing and shippingrecovery beds for women beds and many other needed supplies to help run the functional dental clinic at Rhema International Hospital.

If there are any tickets left, they will be available at the event. It is best to pre-purchase tickets at Dr. Jeffrey Smith’s dental office in Sonora or call Stone at (209)606-9545. Ticket prices are $35 each or $60 per couple.

Mountain Mercy Project does not have any paid employees; it is a 100% volunteer effort. Therefore no amount of any donation goes to pay employees.

