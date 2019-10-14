Tuolumne Supervisors To Talk Goals, Employee Development And Taxes

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — After earlier requesting staff to come back with additional information and figures, the Tuolumne County supervisors will continue talks about a pair of planned ballot measures for the March 2020 election.

It is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The separate measures would increase sales and transient occupancy taxes to help close future budget shortfalls. As part of the meeting that gets underway at 9am on Tuesday, the board will hear an updated staff presentation at 1:30 pm and then provide further direction

Also tomorrow the board will take time to hear a presentation on priorities for 2019 carried out during the third quarter and hear about recent employee development efforts.

In addition, the supervisors are planning to finalize the agreement with Kim MacFarlane to be the new Public Works Director. Meeting documents note that her annual salary would be just over $149,000.