Tuolumne Supervisors Still Hashing Out Details Of Tax Measures

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County had further discussion about plans to put an increase to the sales and transient occupancy taxes on the 2020 primary election ballot.

It comes as the county is again projecting a budget shortfall next fiscal year. In order for the measures to be eligible for the March election, the supervisors must formally pass two readings by the first week of December.

County staff has proposed increasing the transient occupancy tax from the current 10-percent to 14-percent. It would be paid by visitors to establishments like hotels, campgrounds and RV parks. In addition, the staff proposes increasing the sales tax from the current 7.25-percent to 8.25-percent. Some of the supervisors were concerned about the 4-percent increase in TOT and would like to see how the final revenues would compare if the TOT was only increased to 12-percent and the sales tax bumped up to 8.5-percent. In addition, the supervisors requested more information about how the rates compare to other counties and cities across the state.

The supervisors directed staff to collect the additional information ahead of the meeting on October 15th so that there can be further discussion. The county indicated a desire to approve the final measures at the scheduled meetings in November but if needed a special meeting could be called to meet the early December deadline.