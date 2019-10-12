Debris Pile Fire In Sonora

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Sonora, CA — Ground resources are working to extinguish a debris pile fire that broke out this morning in Sonora.

The blaze is in the 18500 block of Eagle Ridge Drive near Wards Ferry Road, off Tuolumne Road. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on scene it was a small 100 by 100-foot spot fire that was growing. Dispatch reports that it was a compost pile that began smoking a few days ago and this morning burst into flames. Crews are working to make sure the flames do not spread to any nearby vegetation.

We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

