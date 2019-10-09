Sunny
Slash Pile Fire In East Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
TCFD slash pile fire on Eagle Ridge Road in east Sonora

TCFD slash pile fire on Eagle Ridge Road in east Sonora

East Sonora, CA — If you are seeing smoke in the skies over East Sonora it is a very large slash pile fire burning off Tuolumne Road.

The actual pile is located in the 18900 block of Eagle Ridge Road, across from the Tuolumne Utilities District building.  Firefighters are on the scene and are working to extinguish the blaze. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting there is no threat of the flames spreading to nearby buildings or vegetation, but crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished. The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

18900 block of Eagle Ridge Road, East Sonora

18900 block of Eagle Ridge Road, East Sonora
  • TCFD slash pile fire on Eagle Ridge Road in east Sonora
  • TCFD slash pile fire on Eagle Ridge Road in east Sonora

