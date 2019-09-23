Update: Air, Ground Resources Respond To Reported Fire Off Hwy 108

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 3:18pm: No containment yet in the wildfire now dubbed as the Tulloch incident.

CAL Fire officials report that the fire, which is still estimated between 40 and 50 acres, is not currently threatening any structures. It is located off Tulloch Dam Road near Highway 108. At this point, the CHP is not reporting that it is doing any traffic control in the area.

Update at 3:01pm: A fire in the vicinity of Tulloch Dam Road and Highway 108 is now 40 to 50 acres.

CAL Fire officials say the blaze has at least a moderate rate of spread and is located between the highway and Lake Tulloch. No word yet on if any structures are threatened.

Original Post at 2:40pm: Sonora, CA — Multiple units, including all aircraft off Columbia airbase, were called to a reported vegetation fire off Highway 108 and Tulloch Dam Road.

The call went out around 2:34 p.m. No other details are yet available We will provide more details as they come into the news center.

