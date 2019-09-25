Tulloch Fire Close To Full Containment

Tulloch Fire Sept 23 2019by Tulloch Dam Road off Hwy 108. View from Copperopolis View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Fire responders have nearly reached full containment on the Tulloch Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The acreage is holding steady at 83 acres while the containment has climbed from 75 percent Tuesday morning to 95 percent by nightfall. As reported here, the flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. Monday in some grass near the intersection of Tulloch Road and Highway 108. The acreage exploded quickly up to an estimated 90 acres within the first couple of hours. Crews able to stop the forward rate of spread after five that evening. Better mapping on Tuesday morning put the acreage around 83 acres, according to CAL Fire.

No structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported. Ground crews will remain on scene tonight mopping up while also strengthening fire lines and working towards full containment, which CAL Fire hopes to achieve sometime on Wednesday. Fire investigators are still working to determine what ignited the blaze.