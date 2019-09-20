September Weekend Events

Historic Columbia School House View Photo

Saturday is full of events all day in the sunshine and several dinner fundraisers. Begin the day with the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market at Theall and Stewart Street. The market will be open until October 12. At Courthouse Park participate in the Hope & Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness. The walk begins at 9 a.m. details are here.

At the St. Patrick’s Church Hall join the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) for a Potato Bar Luncheon and Bunco as detailed here. Also the All Saints and St. Joseph’s Parish are hosting the Annual Country Festival.

Support the Humane Society of Tuolumne County by attending the Days of Wine and Noses beginning at 3:30 p.m.

At the IOOF Sonora Historic Cemetery go on the 4th Annual Odd Fellows Living History Tour.

In Columbia is Back to School 1861 with tours of the Old Schoolhouse.

The Bear Valley Ski Club’s Annual Ski Sale will be held in Arnold. More details are here.

The Fifth Annual Exhibit of Bonsai in the Mother Lode will be at the San Andreas Public Library.

As detailed in the KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the ’49er Festival – Chili & Salsa Cook-off will be this Saturday.

Saturday night is also the Sonora Elks “Wild Western Dinner/Dance” as detailed here, or at the Word Of Life Fellowship Hall in Mi Wuk Village enjoy the Horizon of Hope Dinner.

Saturday night in Historic Downtown Angels Camp is Angels Night Out. Every 3rd Saturday of the month at 5 p.m. enjoy live music, art, activities, food, and shopping inside and outside of participating downtown businesses.

The Shawna Baker Foundation and Grandma’s House fundraiser “Slide Outta Summer” will be held at the Triple L Ranch in Jamestown details are here.