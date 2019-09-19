Water Boil Order Lifted In Groveland Area

Water From The Faucet View Photo

Groveland, CA – A water main break in the Pine Mountain Lake community on Tuesday forced a boil order to be put in place for some residents.

Around 200 customers of the Groveland Community Services District had to boil their drinking and cooking water over the past two days while the district waited for the results of bacteriological samples. District General Manager Pete Kampa tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Our water system operators conducted extensive water sampling following the water main break on Tuesday afternoon, and the results came back this afternoon confirming that the water is clean and safe.”

That means the boil order has been lifted for those customers. The areas impacted were in Pine Mountain Lake Unit 12, Elderberry Way, and some other surrounding areas. While those customers waited for the all-clear sign, it should be noted that their taps were working. As reported here, crews were able to restore service on Wednesday morning after crews flushed water lines, removed air from the pipes and got a pneumatic tank back in service.