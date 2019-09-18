Some Groveland Area Residents Advised To Boil Water

GCSD Boil Notice View Photo

Groveland, CA — A water main break occurred in the Pine Mountain Lake community yesterday impacting water service for around 200 customers of the Groveland Community Services District.

Due to the incident, as a safety precaution, customers in Pine Mountain Lake Unit 12, Elderberry Way, Elderberry Court and Rosetta Court should boil water, or use bottled water, for any drinking and cooking purposes. Bacteriological samples will be taken when the waterline is fully repaired, and the results will be available 48 hours later.

The district is working in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board and Tuolumne County Environmental Health. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Bottled water is advised for drinking (including baby formula), brushing teeth, making ice and food preparation. If tap water is used for cooking or washing dishes, it should be allowed to boil at a rapid pace for at least a minute.