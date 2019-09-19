Drunk Driving Suspected In HWY 4 Crash

Angels Camp Police View Photo

Angels Camps, CA – Angels Camp Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 4/Old Vallecito Road yesterday that tied up traffic during the evening commute.

As reported here, the wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Depot Road. 19-year-old Juan Lopez from Angels Camp was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup at an unknown speed. Police spokesperson Theresa Johnson details, “Lopez swerved his vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle went up an embankment, which caused it to roll over.”

Lopez sustained major injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Johnson adds, “Alcohol is suspected, and it is currently under investigation.”

The collision caused a slowdown for travelers during the evening commute yesterday. Officers directed traffic around the wreckage for about 20 minutes as tow crews uprighted the truck. A small amount of debris was also cleared from the highway.