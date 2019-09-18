Mostly cloudy
Update: Collision On HWY 4 In Angels Camp Involving Serious Injuries

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp Police Department

Update at 4 p.m.:  Angels Camp Police report that the wreckage has been removed and traffic is moving freely after a solo rollover crash on Highway 4/Old Vallecito Road near Depot Road. One person that sustained serious injuries was flown from the scene to Modesto.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle wreck on Highway 4/Old Vallecito Road in Angels Camp.

The crash happened near Depot Road. Angels Camp Police report that it is a rollover crash. An air ambulance has been called to the scene as serious injuries are reported in the collision. Officers are directing traffic. An update will be provided as soon as further details come into the newsroom.

HWY 4 at Depot Road, Angels Camp

HWY 4 at Depot Road, Angels Camp 38.071525, -120.537924 (Directions)

