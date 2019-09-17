Surveillance Video Indicates Wrong Man Arrested For DUI

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Further investigation into a major injury solo vehicle crash early Saturday morning along Highway 26 in Valley Springs indicates the man thought to be behind the wheel and arrested for DUI was not the actual driver.

Originally, the CHP believed that 28-year-old Brandon Sewell of Valley Springs was driving a 2006 Infiniti QX that spun out of control and overturned in a field, ejecting him and his presumed passenger, 30-year-old Richard Breakfield of Manteca, as reported here. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler says that is because Breakfield tagged Sewell as the driver. “We were able to determine that Breakfield was not exactly honest with us and he was actually the driver of the infinity during the traffic collision, ” reveals Butzler.

Investigators were able to make that determination due to eyewitnesses’ accounts and surveillance video from area businesses that clearly showed Breakfield behind the wheel, relays Butzler. He adds, “Sewell has not been questioned yet as he remains unconscious at a Modesto hospital.”

Breakfield also suffered major injuries in the collision. Butzler notes the DUI charges have been dropped for Sewell and those charges will be sought against Breakfield.