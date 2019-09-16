Single Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospitals

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A DUI driver and his passenger both sustained major injuries in a vehicle rollover accident.

The incident occurred in the wee hours Saturday on Highway 26 west of Gold Creek Drive. CHP San Andreas officials say that at the time, 28-year-old Brandon Sewell of Valley Springs was driving a 2006 Infiniti QX eastbound at an unknown rate of speed.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway on the south shoulder, then spun out of control before overturning in a dirt field south of the highway. Both Sewell and his passenger, 30-year-old Richard Breakfield of Manteca, were ejected and then the Infinity came to rest on its wheels.

While the collision is still under investigation, according to the CHP, Sewell was arrested at the scene for DUI and released to the care of Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Breakfield was routed to Modesto Memorial.