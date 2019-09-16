Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that an early Sunday morning motorcycle crash resulted in a DUI arrest and a fatality.

Officials say that 22-year-old Gavin Daniel Rodgers of Sonora was riding 1993 Harley Davidson northbound on Longeway Road when he allegedly traveled through a stop sign and onto Phoenix Lake Road. He lost control going into a curve and both he and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The passenger, an unidentified 22-year-old woman from Sonora, was tragically killed in the crash. Rodgers suffered minor injuries. The CHP reports that the passenger was the only one of the two wearing a helmet. Rodgers was arrested for DUI and booked into Tuolumne County Jail.

The CHP adds that the collision is under investigation and the passenger’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.