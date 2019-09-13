Update: Fire Reported In Knights Ferry

Fire in Knights Ferry View Photos

Update at 6:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped for a blaze that ignited in the Knights Ferry area, but not before the fire grew from five acres to 11 1/2 acres. All aircraft have been called from the scene near the Stanislaus River Park, off Highway 108/120. Ground crews will remain working towards full containment and mopping up for the next couple of hours. The blaze ignited in some grass on Covered Bridge and Shuper roads around 5:30 p.m. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 6 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire in Knights Ferry near the Stanislaus River Park, off Highway 108/120 is five acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened.

Original post at 5:30 p.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground units are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area near the Stanislaus River Parks, off Highway 108/120.

CAL Fire relays that the flames were reported in the area of Covered Bridge, Shuper and Sonora roads. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened, the size of the fire or the flame’s rate of spread at this time. We will have an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.