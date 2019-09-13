Sunny
Closed Session Focused On Sonora City Administrator Position

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Council Chambers

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has called for a special meeting this afternoon and the only two items on the agenda are related to the City Administrator job.

During closed session the council is scheduled to conduct a performance evaluation of current City Administrator Tim Miller. We reported on September 3 that Miller has submitted his resignation letter and plans to retire next month.

Also in closed session, immediately after the first item, the council will focus in on the plan to hire Miller’s replacement. When asked, Miller stated that no appointment or hiring of a new City Administrator would occur at today’s meeting. The city released a recruitment brochure that states the council will be accepting applications through today.

The closed session gets underway at 3pm at City Hall.

