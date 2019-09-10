Construction To Begin On Storm Damage From 2017

Murphys Drive culvert repairs View Photo

Arnold, CA – An Arnold roadway that has been shut down for two years will need about six weeks of repairs before motorists will be able to use it again.

Calaveras County Public Works is reporting the work will get underway tomorrow on the Murphys Drive crossing over Moran Creek. Heavy rain and flooding washed out the roadway and damaged a culvert in the Winter of 2017, forcing the closure of the roadway near Moran Road. Wednesday (Sept. 11) a culvert restoration project will begin and run until October 23rd. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

Travelers can expect heavy equipment and some short delays in the construction area. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones. Publics work officials anticipate the project will be completed in 30 working days. Questions can be directed to the department at (209) 754-6401.

