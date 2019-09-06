Change Of Plans

TUD crews at work View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has changed it schedule just a bit regarding work on a pipeline project in downtown Sonora.

Originally, the district’s plans included night work to begin on Sunday, September 8th. It would have required closing the southbound lane of Washington Street/Highway 49 with flaggers directing one-way traffic, as earlier reported here. TUD has not yet rescheduled the evening work for another time.

The daytime work, between Cowan and Wyckoff streets, to lay 200 feet of new water main pipeline is still underway. It requires that the southbound shoulder be closed while work in ongoing. The hours of operation remain from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weekdays through Thursday, September 12th. Travelers could face short delays.

There will be intermittent parking restrictions on the shoulder during this time. Additionally, pedestrian traffic will be diverted to the east side of North Washington Street. There will be complete accessibility for businesses and residences in this area.