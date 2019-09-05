TUD Work Will Impact Downtown Sonora Traffic

One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will begin replacing water pipelines today under South Washington Street in Sonora.

The area being addressed is specifically between Cowan Street and Wyckoff Street. TUD reports that a 200 ft. new water main pipeline will be installed to replace a waterline that has failed many times in recent years. The district has hired the company Horizontal Directional Drilling to oversee the project.

TUD reports that the southbound shoulder of Washington Street in downtown Sonora will be closed between the hours of 7am-2:30pm on weekdays between today and Thursday September 12th. Night work will also take place on Sunday, September 8th and will require closing the southbound traffic lane.

Parking will at times be restricted and pedestrian traffic will be diverted away from the work area.