Insurance Commissioner Slates Calaveras County Town Hall Date

Insurance Commissioner Ricard Lara speaks in Sonora View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County residents with homeowners insurance woes due to the area’s high wildfire risk designation will shortly have the chance to share them with state officials.

County CAO Al Alt confirms that State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and his staff will be coming to Calaveras to host a Town Hall Meeting at San Andreas Town Hall (24 Church Hill Rd.). The date is Monday, Sept. 16 with the event slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Along with reporting on the current state of obtaining and maintaining insurance in the state’s Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) areas, the commissioner will share statewide trend data, a consumer protection laws update, and discuss the effects of prevention and mitigation on risk reduction. He and his staff are also encouraging members of the public who attend to share personal experiences with insurance nonrenewal and rate increases.

As reported here, Tuolumne County residents had the opportunity to meet Lara and see state lawmakers at a similar town hall event Aug. 29 in Sonora. There, the officials got an earful from a standing room only crowd that packed Sonora Opera Hall. Impatience was evident from some of the attendees, who heckled a deputy commissioner while he was presenting information described as already known, and who clamored for the lawmakers to provide more specifics about legislation they might introduce or support.

Following the event, which ran overtime, Lara told Clarke Broadcasting his office would be incorporating the feedback gathered from that and subsequent town hall events to further hone legislation and proposals.