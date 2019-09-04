Murphys Man Dies Following Highway 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The CHP reports that a Murphys man has passed away from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 4 east of downtown Murphys.

The crash occurred on August 25, as reported earlier, and the CHP notes that 59-year-old Kevin Horigan was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 near Williams Street when he allowed his 2013 Mazda to drift into the path of an oncoming Subaru, causing a head-on collision. The CHP reported at the time that Horigan was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to treat “major injuries.” The CHP now confirms that Horigan has passed away from the injuries sustained.

The crash occurred around 4:25pm and officials state that Horigan had been driving under the influence.

The person driving the vehicle that was hit, 65-year-old Janet Lynch Gillespie of San Jose, was transported to Memorial Medical Center to treat major injuries.