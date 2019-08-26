Pair Of Major Injury Crashes Near Murphys

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — There were two separate crashes late Sunday afternoon in the Murphys area that resulted in major injuries.

The first occurred around 4:25pm on Highway 4 near Williams Street, east of the downtown area. The CHP reports that 59-year-old Kevin Horigan of Murphys was driving eastbound when he allowed his Mazda to drift over the double yellow lines into the path of a Subaru driven by 65-year-old Janet Lynch Gillespie of San Jose. The vehicles collided and both drivers sustained major injuries and were transported to hospitals in the central valley. Horigan was cited for DUI.

The second crash happened an hour later on Highway 4 near Brice Station Road, east of Murphys. The CHP reports that 75-year-old Mary Hansen of Modesto was driving a 2019 BMW westbound when she drifted off the highway, struck two trees, and veered back onto Highway 4. She and her lone passenger, 73-year-old John Hansen of Modesto, were flown by air ambulance to hospitals in the Central Valley. The CHP notes that drugs/alcohol were not a factor in the crash.