Roadwork Planned After Labor Day

Caltrans Yosemite Junction improvements Aug 2019 View Photo

Caltrans roadwork will start later in the week after the Labor Day holiday but some of the work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode.

Between Columbia Way across from Sonora High School to Pesce Way on Highway 49 be aware of utility work on the right shoulder and sidewalk. The work is scheduled Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction and to O’Byrnes Ferry for the new stoplight, as updated here. Pavement work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and continue day and night through Friday at 3:30 p.m. In the Chinese Camp area, at the Montezuma Road Railroad to HWY 108, drainage work will limit traffic to one-lane. Work will be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday causing 10-minute delays.

From Machey Ranch Road in Jamestown near Chicken Ranch to Jackass Hill Road in Tuttletown be aware of areas of shoulder work and one-way traffic control that will delay traffic for 10 minutes. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Wednesday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work at night on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays Wednesday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge up by Dardanelle will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep a lane and the shoulder closed through the summer.

On Highway 4 Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) will be replacing pipeline from Lashkoff Place to Lower Moran Road this week. The work begins Wednesday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. An update on the project’s details was released in our news story here. Also, those same days and hours, from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Enterance one-way traffic will allow for spray operations along Hwy 4.

On Hwy 4 in the Burson area from Helisma Upper to Pine Street expect one-way traffic control for utility work on Thursday. The work may delay traffic from 8 am to 5 pm.

Road striping continues along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, with a moving closure of one lane. The work may cause travelers 10-minute delays and is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 49 from Gold Rush Lane to the Mokelumne River one-way traffic control will allow for tree work. Caltrans says the work will be Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line a spray operation may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also on Hwy 26 from Olive Orchard to Hagen Court work on the shoulder of both sides of the road could delay traffic 5-minutes. The work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will also be utility work limiting traffic on Hwy 26 from Mongomery Drive to Gill Haven Drive. The utility work is scheduled between 7 am and 5 pm on Friday.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.