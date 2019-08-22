End Of August Events

A look at this weekend’s events, indoor and out, as temperatures remain around 100 degrees and the end of August nears.

Friday, August 23rd, at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia will be opening night for the play Ripcord. Rated PG-13 the comedy, by David Lindsay-Abaire,​ takes place in Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, and involves the antics of cantankerous Abby and the new-arrival Marilyn.

Friday night is the first high school football games. Details about them are in the news story here, the Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 with play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Zeb Drivdahl and the Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Levi Flores and Mike Woicicki.

Friday evening is also the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

Early Saturday morning Old Priest Grade will be closed for a bicycle ride honoring the famous rock climber, Tom Frost. Details about the event were in the news story here.

At the Church of the 49ers in Columbia Friday evening is the Preview Night for their Saturday and Sunday Yard Sale of Biblical Proportions.

This Saturday at 6 p.m. is the weekly Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Pines.

Saturday at 7 p.m. is a Hot August Nite Dance at the Aronos Club. Details about the dance are here.

Saturday morning at the Sonora Applebees is the YLI, Lumberjack Breakfast and later at the Sonora Moose Lodge is a Vendor Fair Chili Cook Off.



In Calaveras the Master Gardeners are hosting an Open Garden & Plant Sale.

A benefit for Watch Resources centers around going to Oakland this Sunday for a tailgate party and to watch the Battle of the Bay, Giants vs. A’s Baseball Game. Details are in our community event calendar here.

