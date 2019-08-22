Old Priest Grade Closing For Bicycle Event Honoring Climbing Legend

This Saturday morning Old Priest Grade will be closed for a bicycle ride honoring a famous rock climber.

Tom Frost, known for his rock climbing ascents in Yosemite Valley, passed away in 2018. A couple of years earlier, at the age of 79, he had asked acclaimed bicycle builder Rob English to create a lightweight road bike that could help him climb Old Priest Grade. Unfortunately, Frost passed away prior to being able to attempt the feat. Saturday’s ride is being filmed as part of a documentary about Frost’s life. Rob English, and other dignitaries, will be on hand.

Old Priest Grade will be closed from 6am-10am. Bikers will be registering at the Old Moccasin Power House from 6-6:30am and the ride will start at around 6:45am.