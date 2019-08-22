High School Football Returns Friday

Summerville High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — Most schools in the area will kick off the 2019 prep football season tomorrow night.

The Sonora High Wildcats will play host to longtime rival Oakdale at 7pm at Dunlavy Field. Last year the Wildcats successfully claimed their fifth straight Mother Lode League title and advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V playoffs.

Summerville High Bears will look to start the year off with a win at Thorsted Field against Mariposa High. The Bears finished 2018 with a 3-7 record.

Bret Harte High School will be on the road facing Orestimba, and Calaveras High School will begin its season next week at home against Escalon.