Sunny
90.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

High School Football Returns Friday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville High Football

Summerville High Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Most schools in the area will kick off the 2019 prep football season tomorrow night.

The Sonora High Wildcats will play host to longtime rival Oakdale at 7pm at Dunlavy Field.  Last year the Wildcats successfully claimed their fifth straight Mother Lode League title and advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V playoffs.

Summerville High Bears will look to start the year off with a win at Thorsted Field against Mariposa High. The Bears finished 2018 with a 3-7 record.

Bret Harte High School will be on the road facing Orestimba, and Calaveras High School will begin its season next week at home against Escalon.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      Fire Alert