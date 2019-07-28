Summer Road Work on Highway 4, 49, 108 and 120

Pavement cracks on HWY 108 View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

Travelers will experience delays of 15-minutes for the next three months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country as detailed here. Winter storm damage lead to the Caltrans $5.5 million pavement improvement project awarded to George Reed Inc. of Modesto. The repair will be focused on 21 miles of the roadway from the Donnell Rest Area in Tuolumne County to the Tuolumne/Mono County line. The work starts on Monday (July 29) and is slated for completion in late October. The hours of operation will be weekdays, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to not disrupt tourism travel over the weekends, according to Caltrans officials.

On HWY 120 in the area of Cherry Valley Road to Yosemite National Park one-way traffic control for slope repair and cleaning between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. will delay traffic 10-minutes. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 Caltrans crews will be spraying from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Entrance. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM continuing each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) is also replacing the pipeline that runs between Avery and Forest Meadows. Expect crews on the right shoulder between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. CCWD officials said the project will continue through the fall, stop during the winter and wrap up next year in the fall of 2020. Project details were released in our news story here.

Spraying along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, means a moving closure of the one-lane and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On HWY 49 from Pesce Way to Parrotts Ferry Road the right shoulder will have crews doing tree work. The work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also on HWY 49 at the Montezuma Road Railroad one of the two lanes and the right shoulder will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drainage work on HWY 49 in the Tuttletown area will close the right shoulder from Fraguero Road to Wilcox Ranch Road. Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and may cause delays of 15 minutes.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction for a stoplight, as reported here. Pavement work this week is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The work is scheduled at night from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays to night traffic Monday through Friday as well.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line road striping may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pavement markers will be replaced on Hwy 12, from Pettinger Road to HWY 49. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.