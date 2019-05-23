Victim Of Horrific Wreck ID’d

Hwy 132 crash May 19 2019 Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Officials are sharing the name of a local woman who perished in a fiery highway crash near La Grange.

According to the Stanislaus County Coroners Office, who on Thursday confirmed the identity and notified next of kin, the deceased is 72-year-old Sheila Faye Arndt, of La Grange. She has an online presence as a La Grange-based realtor with associations with Allison James and Half Dome real estate companies.

As reported here, the tragic accident occurred around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon along Highway 132 west of Hayward Road. Arriving emergency personnel found a 2009 Nissan sedan south of the highway fully engulfed in flames and declared the driver deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated that Arndt was eastbound as the driver of a 2016 Subaru, 40-year-old Carrie Nau of La Grange, was traveling west and that for unknown reasons at this time, the Nissan crossed into the opposing lane and was hit.

Nau and her four passengers, one adult and three children between the ages of one and four, were all using age-appropriate restraints, and fortunately sustained only minor injuries even though the Subaru was totaled.

The case remains under a CHP investigation.