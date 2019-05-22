Yosemite Expects To Pack ‘Em In This Holiday Weekend

Yosemite, CA — Even though the Half Dome Cables are not up yet, Yosemite National Park is preparing for a very busy Memorial Day weekend.

Ranger Jamie Richards relays, “Due to snow and ice and other hazards along the Half Dome Trail, the Half Dome cables have not been installed yet. They will not be installed before May 30th and we do not have a date as to when they will be installed.”

If hoping to find a campsite in the park, Richards advises, “Our first come, first serve campgrounds have not yet opened for the season. There are plenty of camping and lodging options outside of Yosemite, but all campgrounds inside the park are sold out for the weekend.” The only shot for a site inside the park is Camp 4 Campground, which as of Tuesday started a daily lottery system, as detailed in an earlier story here.

Visitors will also find the 4 Mile Trail from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point closed due to recent rockfalls along with snow and ice. Other trails are open and Richards recommends hikers be prepared for winter conditions, especially above 7,000 foot elevation. Wintry conditions have kept Tioga Road shut down through the park as well with no opening date yet determined. Travelers can use El Portal, Wawona, and Big Oak Flat roads to get to Yosemite Valley.

