End Of September Events

Sonora Opera Hall Enlarge

There are many charity events being held this weekend in the Mother Lode.

On Saturday enjoy soup, salad, bread and dessert at the ATCAA Food Bank Warehouse in Jamestown and participate in Empty Bowls. Participants will be able to take home a handcrafted bowl representing a family, a child, a senior, a student or someone who is feeling hopeless and hungry. Music will be provided by Summerville High School’s Jazz @ 8. The event listing is here, more details were posted in the KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” with ATTCA Food Bank Director Deni Avery.

At the Mother Lode Fairground’s Creekside building there will be a Community Clothes Closet and Food Pantry, provided by Gold Rush Charter School from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The 65th Fine Art Show & Exhibit will be at the Sonora Opera House to benefit Tuolumne County Schools. On Friday September 28 from 5 to 8 PM there will be an artists reception and at 7 PM the awards presentation will begin. On Saturday check out the exhibit from 10 AM to 5 PM and on Sunday it will be open from 11 AM to 3 PM.

As reported here before the Bret Harte Bullfrogs varsity football team takes on Sonora High at home this Friday their “Hall of Fame Weekend” begins by introducing honorees on the field. The induction ceremony event Saturday evening as detailed in the event listing here will be in the Mark Twain Hall on the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. The game will be broadcast live and featured on our High School Sports page.

The last performances of Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap directed by Mari Shine are this weekend at the Murphys Creek Theater. Sierra Repertory Theater will also wrap up performances of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Support the Mountain Youth and Community Theatre’s Stompbox Fundraiser for MYACT featuring a family friendly concert with food venders, popcorn, cotton candy drinks, nail art, kids painting, chair massage, chance drawing and silent auction.

It is the 20th Annual Fall Family Health Fair this Saturday, from 7 AM through Noon at Mark Twain Medical Center’s campus in San Andreas. Mark Twain Medical Center Marketing & Business Development Manager Nicki Stevens was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Support Soulsbyville’s 5th Grade Ship Trip at their Applebee’s Fundraiser Saturday morning from 8 AM to 9:30AM. Saturday is also Pine Mountain Lake’s Airport Appreciation Day.

The Fiddle & Bango Contest (purposely misspelling the word banjo) is held at the gazebo in Columbia State Historic Park. More than 50 musicians compete for prizes in the categories of fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocal, miscellaneous and original composition. All the prize details are here.

Railtown 1897 has a call out for Polar Express Volunteers. At the Sonora IOOF Cemetery there will be a Living History Tour.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.