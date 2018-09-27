Mark Twain Health Fair Enlarge

Mark Twain Medical Center will hold their 20th Annual Fall Health Fair this Saturday, from 7 AM through Noon at the center’s campus in San Andreas.

Mark Twain Medical Center Marketing & Business Development Manager Nicki Stevens was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Dozens of community health groups and vendors will participate in this community event. Information will be available at the event on topics such as senior health services, nutrition, fitness and diabetes.

A variety of free health screenings will be available including; body fat, physical fitness levels, colon cancer, stress levels, skin cancer screening, and metabolic screenings. Also, child fluoride varnish application kits, adult flu shots and chair massages are available for free.

Low cost testing and services include Blood Analysis ($45) and Bone Density Screenings ($20).

Brand new this year is free vision and glaucoma screenings.

“Each year we look forward to the privilege to work with our community partners to provide these vital health care services to our neighbors,” said Stevens. “This is a family friendly, community event.”

Mark Twain Medical Center schedules a number of Health Fairs each year to provide health care information and low cost screenings to the community.

A Spring Health Fair is held each March at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. Much like this weekend’s Fall Health Fair at the hospital campus, the Spring Health Fair kicks off a full month of health-related activities at the Ironstone facility.

Additionally, the hospital also provides “mini” health fairs throughout the community, with a focus on screenings and immunizations. Schedules and locations vary.

For more information about the Fall Health Fair, call (209) 754-2564.

