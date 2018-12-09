Latest Donnell Fire Status, New Closure Order In Works

Donnell Fire Landscape Enlarge

Stanislaus National Forest, CA – Incident officials are calling the Donnell Fire 90 percent contained on what they say will be their last day for providing fire reports.

The wildfire, in its 42nd day today, is at 36,450 acres and showing minimal activity. The 128 currently assigned personnel include five hand crews, two helicopters, five engines, and four water tenders. While it no longer threatens any structures but destroyed 54 along with 81 minor structures. Although no deaths were attributable to the blaze, nine injury accidents occurred.

The Stanislaus National Forest Burned Area Emergency Rehabilitation (BAER) Team is working on their soil assessment regarding the burn severity of the Donnell incident.

What’s Open, What’s Still Closed

Stanislaus National Forest officials are currently working on a new closure order that will clearly define the new closure area. The Pacific Crest Trail, Highland Lakes, Spicer Lake, and Forest Road 5N01 are open for public use. However, all spur roads heading north off 5N01 will remain closed. The spur roads heading south off 5N01 are open.

Motorists may use Highway 108 for thru-traffic purposes only. Officials maintain the importance of obeying the closure direction of not stopping, as firefighters continue to work between Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and Sonora Pass. Kennedy Meadows Resort, Relief Reservoir, Baker and Deadman campgrounds are open. Bull Run Lake and the trails leading to it are also open.

The Forest Closure Area remains closed, including the Highway 108 corridor and the Clark Fork Road area although property owners may obtain access permits from the Summit Ranger District Office.

As for current weather conditions, today, as an upper level trough moves into the Pacific Northwest, breezes prevail over the higher elevations and relative humidities are not expected to increase over the fire area until this evening; therefore a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through the day. Forecasters are calling for higher relative humidity and cooler temperatures Thursday through the end of the week as a weak trough remains along the coast.

